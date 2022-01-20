CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.03

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $234.03 and last traded at $232.73, with a volume of 18229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

