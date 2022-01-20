Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.66) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,975 ($40.59).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,655 ($36.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,526.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,565.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($336,471.55). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares valued at $63,354,425.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

