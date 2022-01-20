Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post $24.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $31.34 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $104.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.54 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

