Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -89.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

