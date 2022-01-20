CoinPoker Reaches Market Cap of $16.11 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $16.11 million and $71,918.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00115124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

