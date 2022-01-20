Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 264.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

