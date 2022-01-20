Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 264.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
