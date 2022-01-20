Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

