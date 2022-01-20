Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Comerica stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.