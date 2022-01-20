Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

