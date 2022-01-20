Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

