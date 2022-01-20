Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.