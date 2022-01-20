Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,480 Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $29,051,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $4,637,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

