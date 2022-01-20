Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 75.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 130,123 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

