Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

