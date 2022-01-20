Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,189 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

