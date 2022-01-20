Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $232.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

