Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

