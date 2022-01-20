Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE stock opened at $231.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.79 and a 200 day moving average of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.