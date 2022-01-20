Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,673 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.