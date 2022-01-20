Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 208 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of THC stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

