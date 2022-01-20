Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $15,293,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $12,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

