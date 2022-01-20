Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Capri stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

