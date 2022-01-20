Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

