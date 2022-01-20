Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $796.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

