Comparing Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 5 4 0 2.44 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avaya currently has a consensus price target of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 49.55%. Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 130.00%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Avaya.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avaya and Minim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.97 billion 0.54 -$13.00 million ($0.27) -70.44 Minim $47.99 million 1.19 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -20.83

Minim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -0.44% 79.31% 4.17% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Risk and Volatility

Avaya has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications include telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment involves in the comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage, and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

