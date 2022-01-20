Comparing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Puyi and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puyi and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $29.61 million 12.63 -$7.18 million N/A N/A Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.43 $62.21 million $0.93 17.74

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Puyi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

