Compass Point Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to “Buy”

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of GOLF opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

