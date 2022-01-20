Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $176.49 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.49 or 0.00408058 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $42.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,337,872 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.