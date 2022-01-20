CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €72.00 ($81.82) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €60.45 ($68.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.51. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €85.35 ($96.99).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

