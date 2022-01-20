CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Up 5.3%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 79,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 53,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

