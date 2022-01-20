Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL) dropped 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 108,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 22,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project comprises 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

