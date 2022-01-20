Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Concord Medical Services stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

