Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116,601 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

