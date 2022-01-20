Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 111,228 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,976.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,228 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 12,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 382.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 324,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,734,000 after buying an additional 257,164 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 20,519.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $232.48 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

