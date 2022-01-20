Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 436.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,380 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Infosys by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

