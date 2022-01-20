Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $174.14 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.07 and its 200 day moving average is $252.42. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,761 shares of company stock valued at $129,806,654. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

