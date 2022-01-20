Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 105,074 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,532.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $272.50 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

