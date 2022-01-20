Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 138,102 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,102 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 75,402 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

AGI opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.