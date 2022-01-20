Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 55,530 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.21% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $43,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

