CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $25.54

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $26.21. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 2,158 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.