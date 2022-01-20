Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and $8.52 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049609 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,934,268,041 coins and its circulating supply is 3,619,712,484 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

