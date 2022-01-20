Contrasting Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) & DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and DENSO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $5.67 billion 4.74 $48.66 million N/A N/A DENSO $46.57 billion 1.38 $1.18 billion $1.88 21.68

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A DENSO 5.71% 7.70% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flutter Entertainment and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 15 0 3.00 DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $87.98, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than DENSO.

Risk and Volatility

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats DENSO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system. The PPB Retail segment covers sports betting and gaming machine services delivered through licensed bookmaking shop estates in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The U.S. segment consists of sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and gaming services. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

