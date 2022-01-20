Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

