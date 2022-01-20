Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111,410 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

GLW opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

