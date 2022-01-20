Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 6,704,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,184,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

