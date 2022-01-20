Cowen Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $325.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.94.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $293.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.92. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.25, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

