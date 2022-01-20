CPChain Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $843,097.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

