CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 56.48 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.39. The stock has a market cap of £257.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.79).
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.