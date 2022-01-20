CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 56.48 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.39. The stock has a market cap of £257.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.79).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

