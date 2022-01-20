Craig L. Evans Sells 2,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EPR opened at $46.59 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 259.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 73.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $14,175,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

