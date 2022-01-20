Creative Planning Has $1.96 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after acquiring an additional 452,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

